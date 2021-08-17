Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 96,531 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of BJ’s Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,674,000 after purchasing an additional 235,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,411,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $39,907,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 33,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,487. The company has a market capitalization of $892.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

