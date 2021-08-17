Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,655 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.1% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $2,869,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $61,847,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 38,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,735. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.12.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. Equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

