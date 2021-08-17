Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $9.88 Million Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 892,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 76,260 shares during the period. Earthstone Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 1.14% of Earthstone Energy worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTE. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

ESTE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $610.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.95. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.