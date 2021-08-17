Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $5.20 Million in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 285,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

In other news, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,411.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. 15,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,266. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.