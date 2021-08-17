Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 428,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Brookline Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 103,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKL. Raymond James lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

