Monetha (MTH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $363,754.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Monetha has a market cap of $10.18 million and $363,754.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00062086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.92 or 0.00924559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00163008 BTC.

Monetha Profile

MTH is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

