More Coin (MORE) Price Hits $0.0627 on Top Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $125,450.38 and $515.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0627 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00062328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.76 or 0.00925270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00049329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00162388 BTC.

About More Coin

MORE is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.