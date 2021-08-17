Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 191.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,649 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Hilltop worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Hilltop by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hilltop by 1,017.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,693 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

NYSE HTH opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

