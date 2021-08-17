Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.74.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $103.72 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $104.77. The stock has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 535,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 160,390 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 432.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 411,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 334,380 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10,469.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 441,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,577,000 after acquiring an additional 436,879 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.