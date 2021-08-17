Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS opened at $103.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $104.77. The company has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $327,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $339,405,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $264,248,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.