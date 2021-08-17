Morgan Stanley Purchases New Position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 777,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,336,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.40% of ACRES Commercial Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. 39.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

ACR stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.98. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 185.72, a current ratio of 185.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

