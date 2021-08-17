Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after acquiring an additional 455,988 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,248,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 230,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,835,000 after purchasing an additional 50,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.