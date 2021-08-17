Morgan Stanley Sells 44,246 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 238.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of ENS opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

