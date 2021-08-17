Morgan Stanley Sells 61,140 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $11,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPBI opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.91.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

