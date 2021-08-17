MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the July 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPXOF remained flat at $$0.07 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,257. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08. MPX International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

About MPX International

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

