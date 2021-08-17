MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the July 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MPXOF remained flat at $$0.07 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,257. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08. MPX International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25.
About MPX International
