Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Commerzbank lowered Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

MURGY opened at $29.71 on Friday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

