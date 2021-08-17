Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MBIO opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $232.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.71. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 86,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mustang Bio stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 191.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Mustang Bio worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

