Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYOV. cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $73,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after buying an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $42,191,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 775,758 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,218,000. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,148. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). On average, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

