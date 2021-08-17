Nano Dimension (NNDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.

Nano Dimension stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Nano Dimension has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

