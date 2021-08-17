Narwhal Capital Management Has $471,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after buying an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $163.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.