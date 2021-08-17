Narwhal Capital Management Makes New $205,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in AT&T by 24.8% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 18.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in AT&T by 16.9% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 64,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 100,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

