Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.60

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 1446913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.10.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

