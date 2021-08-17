National Bank Financial Lowers Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) to Sector Perform Overweight

National Bank Financial cut shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AFN. CIBC lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut Ag Growth International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.89.

AFN opened at C$27.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$509.80 million and a PE ratio of -1,810.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.24 and a 1 year high of C$48.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

