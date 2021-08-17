National Bankshares Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$54.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATD.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.60.

TSE ATD.B traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$51.54. 293,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,426. The firm has a market cap of C$55.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.35. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.07.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

