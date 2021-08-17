National Bankshares Trims Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Target Price to C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

XBC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cormark increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital set a C$5.00 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.31.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.47.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

