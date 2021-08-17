National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will post sales of $373.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.00 million and the lowest is $370.24 million. National Instruments posted sales of $308.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 31,194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,171 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3,058.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 937,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,493,000 after buying an additional 907,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after buying an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,549,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

