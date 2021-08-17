Neil Miotto Purchases 417,500 Shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Stock

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Director Neil Miotto bought 417,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UPH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,741. UpHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

