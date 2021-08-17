Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperimus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.59.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

