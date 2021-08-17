Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $184,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,283,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.35. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.