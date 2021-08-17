Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 308,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after buying an additional 53,846 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 814,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,553,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

