Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 42.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.61.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

