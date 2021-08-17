Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 753 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $60.29 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

