Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $446.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.81. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $446.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.