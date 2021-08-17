Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Neogen were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 95.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 248,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 121,486 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 97.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 135,834 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 105.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

