NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

NEO stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.