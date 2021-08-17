NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.73 million.

Shares of NPTN stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. 3,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,875. The stock has a market cap of $426.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.92. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.56.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,474 shares of company stock valued at $346,680. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeoPhotonics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 1,140.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,468 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.