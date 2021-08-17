Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 718,700 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the July 15th total of 1,036,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.5 days.

Separately, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $1,046,000. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $125.70. 3,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.82. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $130.00.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

