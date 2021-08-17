New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,729 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 330,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.