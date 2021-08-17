New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut New Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.20 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.55.

TSE:NGD traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.39. 1,415,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$946.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.36. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.37 and a 12 month high of C$3.05.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

