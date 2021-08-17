New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for New Residential Investment in a research note issued on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of NRZ opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

