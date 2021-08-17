Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Newmark Group has a payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.03. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

