Newscrypto Price Tops $0.67 on Top Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $101.23 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00053207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00125509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00159481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,996.69 or 1.00283994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.02 or 0.00913807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.90 or 0.07009031 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 271,483,277 coins and its circulating supply is 151,833,630 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

