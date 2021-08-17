Newton (NEW) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.93 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $12.93 million and $999,590.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newton has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00052823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00126873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00157272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,941.93 or 1.00481211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00907826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.61 or 0.06918942 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

