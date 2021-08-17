NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 2,428 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 26,977.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $236,916.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 540,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,742,918.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $78,611.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,994 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

