NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 10,000 SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SSR Mining by 5.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 6.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 1.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSRM opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

SSRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.