NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $165,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

