NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 199.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $446.11 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $446.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $414.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

