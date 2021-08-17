NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after buying an additional 127,835 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,503.5% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 61,209 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,611,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.54. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

