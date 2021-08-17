Nexus (NXS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.07 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a total market cap of $46.54 million and $2.07 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 71,315,309 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

