NFTX (NFTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $72.54 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $72.54 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be bought for $154.22 or 0.00331424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTX has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00062982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00016849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.61 or 0.00940398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00050190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00172190 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

